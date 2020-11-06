NGO urges Media/CSOs to advocate full implementation of JSSP Policy

Share This





















From Mika’il Tsoho, Dutse

A nongovernmental organisation known as Action Against Hunger (ACF), urged media practitioners and Civil society organisations to increase more effort toward advocating full implementation of nine domains of Jigawa state social protection policy in the state.

The call was made by the project manager CDGP Action Against Hunger, Stella Esedunme at a two day social protection dialogue, held at B.Nakowa modern guest lodge Dutse.

She explained that, the Jigawa state government already have a social protection policy that comprises all mechanism of improving lives particularly the less privileges peoples but, full implementation of the policy is where it need more encouragement.

The project manager said, media and CSOs as catalyst of ensuring any success, they need advocate and enlighten both policy makers and other citizens on the importance of improving the livelihood of the people.

According to her, if the policy is fully implemented, it will address issues related to education, health,employment and child welfare protection.

Stella maintained that, the issues of social housing, social insurance scheme, livelihood, legal support to vulnerable as well as religious and traditional family and community support.

The project manager also urged participants to apply advocacy approaches and strategies for fully implementation of social protection policy in Jigawa state.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...