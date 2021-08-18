National News

NGO trains youths to counter fake narrative on COVID-19

Peoples Daily

Previous Article
Group tasks media on unity of Nigeria
Next Article
Secondus, Obi in Minna, eulogize IBB @ 80
Comments (0)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Today’s ePaper Edition

Email Subscriptions

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

PeoplesDailyNG on Twitter
Peoples Daily Online Peoples Daily Online
Peoples Daily Online@PMLOnline
420 Following 4.7K Followers
MTEF: Buhari to borrow N5.62trn to finance deficit in 2022 budget https://t.co/EaF72IUKFr
1 day ago
Ngeria requires assessment of economic dynamics on budgeting, spending – Gbajabiamila https://t.co/QqMaBjf2sg
1 day ago
Buhari signs Petroleum Industry bill in to law https://t.co/ojQeUyRhci
1 day ago
PDP berates Buhari for signing PIB, despite public outcry https://t.co/3Egwte2X1P
1 day ago
Plateau attack: IGP deploys surveillance helicopter https://t.co/MkDzgbwlES
1 day ago
We Are Social Too