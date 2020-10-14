NGO train youths on smartphones networking usage for 11m users

Share This





















From Yakubu Mustapha, Minna

A European Company identified as the Impact Crown 1 Technology S.L in partnership with European Government has organized training for youths in the country on an online networking market through the use of smartphone to earn a leaving.

The Coordinator Star One and Team Leader Niger State, Haruna Abdulkadir Ruga disclosed that Crown 1 Online Networking Company however markets other company digital products.

He explained that over eleven million (11 Million) members have registered within one and half years of its existence while targeting over 25 million membership by December 2020.

Ruga noted that each of the registered members are benefiting from such investment every Wednesday of the week.

He added that Crown 1 Company’s mission is to build smartphone user youths on entrepreneurship skills on how to market digital company products such as Billion dollars and Trillion dollars companies.

He described the company as one of the best networking company and fast growing business in the world, just as he advised the public to register with the recognized company to enabled them earn a living from the opportunity of making money at your pleasure.

