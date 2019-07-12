NGO harps on need for building sustainable livelihood in Nigeria

Share This





















By Tobias Lengnan Dapam

An international nongovernmental organisation, Save the Children, has harped on the need for government and major stakeholders to build sustainable livelihood in the country.

Speaking on Monday, during the presentation of the “Household Economic Analysis: Strengthened Community Resilience Through Improved Early Warnings and Response Systems in Nigeria”, the organisation’s Head of Food Security and and Livelihood, Chachu Tadicha, said “the situation in the country calls for investment in sustainable livelihood in the country.”

He said Save the Children is currently helping people in Borno, Jigawa, Katsina, Zamfara and Bauchi, to build their livelihood and help them out of the challenges in those states.

Tadicha, said the choice of those states was as a result of high rate of malnutrition.

Peoples Daily recalls that the states have also been facing various security challenges, ranging from Boko Haram, Bandits and kidnapping.

Speaking further on the analysis, he said Household Economy Analysis (HEA) is a robust livelihood based framework that helps in understanding of how households in different socio-economic groups get the food and cash they need; their assets, opportunities open to them, constraints they face during crisis and their coping ability.

“The analysis shows the relationships among different groups

and different areas, providing distributed within a community and who gets what from where/whom. HEA was picture of how wealth is developed on the principle that

information about events that affect a particular area or – community such as late rains, economic reforms, rising food prices, falling cattle prices, closure of farm settlements, can only be properly interpreted if seen against the context of how

people normally live.

“Therefore, to understand and address the impact of any significant change on households such as changes, climate, market, political shocks, programme interventions, a proper analysis of their livelihoods is essential

Also speaking, HEA Coordinator in Nigeria, Nelson O. Yidawi, said the scheme provides the starting point for analysing vulnerability, helping to identify the particular risks to which the various socio-economic groups are vulnerable to and therefore the circumstances in which they are likely to experience food/livelihood insecurity in the future.

“It is very useful in the planning of social protection interventions and would provide vital information towards the current social safety net programme by going

beyond poverty analysis to proposing adequate measure/modification to ensure success. It can also be used in evaluating the impact of the intervention.

“Northern Nigeria is prone to drought which combined with the current insecurity and rising prices of both food/non-food items due to inflation, results in slow

onset of crisis. HEA provides a framework by which we can analyse the effect of these shocks and as well highlight appropriate intervention/support to address them.

“HEA is a key element of the Harmonized Framework;

Cadre Harmonise, which is the analysis of food and

nutrition insecurity in Nigeria. As an early warning and response mechanism, it would

provide prior information to decision makers/stakeholders providing answers to key question around food shortages and livelihood like; who is affected, where is most affected, how many people are affected, when will shortages occur and why?

“HEA enables decision makers to predict communities vulnerability to crises and shocks like drought, increases in food prices, pestilence etc. HEA will help them anticipate hazards that could cause food shortages and other

emergencies.With this information, they enough, design development programmes and introduce policies that will provide a coping mechanism for

populations within identified locations. It can also support

social protection interventions.