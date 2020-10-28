NGO condemns looting of palliative warehouses

Share This





















By Ochiaka Ugwu

The Anti-kidnapping, Human Trafficking, Child Abuse and Drug Abuse Initiatives (AK-TRACADAH) a Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) has in strong terms condemned the acts of vandalism, looting and arson in major cities across the Country by hoodlums.

In a press statement released Tuesday and signed by the organization’s National President/CEO, Primate Belonwu Ezeanyaeche it noted that the Organization frowned on the looting and carting away of contaminated food, drugs that are dangerous to health at the National Agency for Food, Drugs Administration Control (NAFDAC) warehouse in the Narayi area of Chikun LGA of Kaduna State.

Ezeanyaeche informed that several warehouses where COVID-19 palliatives were stored were attacked and looted across the states of the federation.

While condemning the burning of Police stations and other properties in states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Primate Ezeanyaeche commended the Inspector General of Police, Mr. Mohammed Adamu for ordering the immediate deployment of Operational Police personnel to Secure assets and to bring an end to the wanton violence, killing, looting and destruction of public and private space from criminal elements masquerading as protesters in some parts of the country.

He further expressed concerns noting that these actions can dent and diminish the genuine agitations for justice that triggered the #ENDSARS protest nation-wide adding that destruction of national and private infrastructure does not help in improving lives or growing our economy in anyway.

Primate Ezeanyaeche appealled to President Buhari to give marching orders to the appropriate authorities to accelerate the implementation of demands collated from the legitimate protesters.

The AK-TRACADAH National president also commended the Katsina State Government led by Governor Aminu Masari for fights against criminal bandits in their state and urged the Chief of Army Staff and the Inspector General of Police, to immediately mobilize troops to assist in protection of lives and property in the state.

He however, gives kudos to state Governors who have already moved to nail perpetrators who carry out rape, and kidnapping crime in their states, adding that it is worrisome and a course for concern not only to the AK-TRACADAH, Nigerians but also the International Community as a whole.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...