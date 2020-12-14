NGO condemns abduction of students in Katsina

Share This





















By Ochiaka Ugwu

A Non Governmental Organization (NGO), Anti-Kidnapping, Human Trafficking, Child Abuse & Drugs Abuse Initiative (AKH-TRACADA) has condemned the abduction of of students at Government Science Secondary School, Kankara, Katsina State.

In a statement released in Abuja yesterday and signed by its National Coordinator, Mr. Belonwu Ezeanyaeche A. O, it noted that AKH-TRACADA perceived the abduction of the innocent students as an act of cruelty that is against any tenet of civility, capable of disrupting the educational system and already fragile peace in the nation.

Ezeanyaeche who is also the Anambra State Coordinator for Volunteers for Awareness against Kidnapping and Human

Trafficking (VAKAHT), while describing the call for the sack of service chiefs as mischief and unnecessary, he saluted the prompt response of the security agencies in rescuing over 200 of the students that were hiding in the forest while they fled the bandits’ attack on Friday night.

He commended the sense of responsibility and responsiveness exhibited by the state governor, Alhaji Aminu Bello Masari, for his prompt visit to the school where he personally condoled with parents of some of the abducted students and met with security operatives to strategize on how to rescue those still in captivity.

Ezeanyaeche said the directive for the closure of all boarding schools across the state is also a step in the right direction as a measure to prevent any possible abduction in any other school.

AKH-TRACADA also urges parents of the abducted students and other residents in the state to exercise restraint and show understanding as government and security agencies work to bring the situation under control.

He also appealed to journalists to report issues around the abduction professionally and responsibly such that will encourage ongoing efforts to rescue the abducted students and forestall future occurrence.

Ezeanyaeche used the opportunity to task Nigerians to sustain prayers for an end to the menace of armed banditry while also appealing to communities residing in banditry flash-points to always provide valuable information to security agencies to assist them in fighting the scourge.

He tasked Nigerians to always work hard towards nation building and asked the opposition to be constructive in their criticism.

