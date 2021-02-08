NGO cleanup Jabi Lake in FCT, Abuja 

Share This





















By Mashe Umaru Gwamna

A Non-Governmental Organization (NGO), the Society for Planet and Prosperity (SPP), have began cleanup at Jabi Lake fishing area in the Federal Capital Territory, (FCT) at the weekend.

The Jabi lake cleanup which became very imperative is occasioned by the unacceptable amount of waste, mostly plastic waste carelessly dumped into the lake by fun-seekers ,residents around and within Abuja metropolis.

The Executive Director SPP, Oghenemere E.Orugbo,said the main aim of the exercise was to create awareness on the dangers of living in an unconducive environment.

“The cleanup is basically the physical removal of plastic and other waste materials collected in cellophane bags, and for proper disposal”.

Supervising the exercise, he stated that organisation wanted to ensure that people living in the area and fun-seekers were free from contracting communicable diseases, mosquito bite and other forms of sickness.

“Our ngo is determined and ready to get rid of heaps of environmental refuse dump in the society. By so doing, we know this will go a long way to help in the development of communities and it environs”.

Speaking on the choice of location, Orugbo explained that the organisation decided to choose Jabi lake for the cleanup because it was the only lake in Abuja metropolis and the most popular location for fun-seekers in the FCT.

He pointed out, that the NGO would educate people on the dangers of tree cutting and several other climate change education and awareness campaigns for selected schools in the country.

Similarly, the Sarki Ruwa Jabi Dam, Adamu Isa, appreciated SPP for it kind gestures and

choosing the Jabi Lake fishing area for their cleanup .

Isa maintained that ngo like SPP give him great hope that one day Jabi lake will be free from any kind of refuse dumped and disease saying that the effort had encouraged the residents to do what was right.

While appealing to the government and other relevant stakeholders to support the NGO by providing sanitary facilities and other necessary items needed to ensure that the environment remained clean.

Earlier,Director, Administration and Finance SPP,Prince Kennedy Ahanotu, said the NGO would continue to visit the lake in order to ensure the environment remained clean and healthy.

Ahanotu assured the community of the organisation`s full support and good working relationship to achieve a healthy and cleaner environment.

