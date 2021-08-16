NGO calls for conducive environment for women participation in politics

A Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO),Evolving Women In Politics (EWIP), has called for adequate involvement and conducive environment for women participation in politics.

The Vice President of the organisation Abuja branch, Mrs Raliat Abdulsalam, made the call in Abuja at the first ‘Meet and Greet’ conference organised by the group.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that EWIP is an organisation that seeks to mitigate violence against women during elections and encourage participation of women in politics in the country.

Abdulsalam said that women should register and collect their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) and take advantage of their numerical strength, education and global democratic trend to find a space in politics. (NAN)