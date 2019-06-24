NGO bemoans child labour in Niger gold mine, Ogun cocoa plantation

Share This





















From Yakubu Mustapha, Minna.

An International organization in Neitherland, ACCELAfrica has begun a four years project to strengthen the system and sustenance of discouraging youths engagement in gold mining in Niger and cocoa plantations in Ogun States of Nigeria.

National Project Coordinator, Mrs Agatha Kolawole disclosed this during her presentation of the project in Minna after the team’s visit to an identified mining site in a remote village of Nakukpe in Shiroro local government of Niger State where many under age children were used for gold mining.

Mrs Kolawole lamented the deplorable school structure built by NEPA in early 1960s and alarming number of out of school children in the area due to the mining activities going on in the community.

She explained that her interaction with the children revealed that school age children there preferred going for the mining sites where they can go home with between N2,000 and N3,000 per day then going to school.

Kolawole charged governments and other relevant authorities to quickly intervene in the affected communities as they are in dear need of educational facilities for both teaching and learning.

She called for serious advocacy and review of the national policy on child law, as child right laws didn’t reflect child labour that was domesticated in only 12 states in the country with Niger State not inclusive.

ACCELAfrica said it work with existing structures and relevant bodies to ensure its success, assuring of sustainability of the intervention which includes: building capacity of teachers, provision of learning materials and strengthening of economic capacity.