NGF mourns Emir of Rano, Bawo, eulogises ex-Borno Gov, Boni

From Yusuf Mairiga Shekarau, Jos

The Northern States Governors Forum, NGF, has commiserated with the people and Government of Kano State and the Council of Traditional Rulers and Chiefs over the death of the Emir of Rano, Alhaji Tafida Abubakar Ila Auta Bawo.

A statement signed by Makut Simon Macham, the Director of Press and Public Affairs to the Chairman of the Forum and Governor of Plateau State, Simon Bako Lalong, described “the death of the emir as shocking and painful exit.”

He said, “We mourn the passing of the Royal Father, whose words of wisdom, and pursuit for peace and tolerance stood him out and endeared him to his subjects and people outside his domain. His death surely creates a huge vacuum as it came at a time when Kano State and his subjects needed him most for the fight against COVID-19, which is a major challenge confronting the State and the nation.”

Lalong urged Kano State Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, family of the late Royal Father, and the Emirate to be comforted by the wonderful legacies and good works of the deceased believing that would be emulated and passed across the coming generation.

The Forum also prayed that the almighty God will forgive the shortcomings of the late Emir and grant his soul eternal rest.

The NGF equally condoled the people and Government of Borno State over the passing of the first civilian Governor of the State, Alhaji Mohammed Goni, who died at 78.

The Forum extolled his virtues of dedication, honesty and sacrifice to the development of Borno State where he laid a solid foundation for growth and prosperity.

NGF recalled that as “pioneer civilian Governor, late Alhaji Goni stood for good governance and prepared the ground for a strong democratic culture that keeps resonating, despite the challenges of insurgency that Borno State and Nigeria has had to contend with in recent times.”

The forum extended heartfelt sympathies to their colleague, Governor Babagana Zullum and prayed that God will comfort his family and grant his soul eternal rest.

