NFF officials can’t influence my players’ selection –Rohr

As the cold war between Nigeria Football Federation, NFF and its employee, Gernot Rohr who is the Super Eagles coach continues to rage, the latter has disclosed that the former cannot influence his player selection.

NFF president, Amaju Pinnick stated in a television interview on Monday that Rohr would be mandated to reside in Nigeria and monitor the Nigeria Professional Football League as part of the conditions for him to be handed a new contract.

But the German tactician declared that he would only select players on merit irrespective of where they are playing.

“I know he (Pinnick) sometimes has a different opinion to mine, but then, it is football. I never accept it to make a choice coming from the officials; my choice is the choice of sports arguments only, to take the best players,” Rohr told reporters in Uyo on Tuesday.

“Unfortunately, we could not take more players from the local league because they did not play, so it was difficult for them to be fit.

“I know that some people cannot be happy about my choice but I can tell you it is my choice, it is always honest.”

“I have to work, the contract is not a problem. I think by the end of the year, I will discuss with the NFF. No distraction for me, but it’s time for us to have a new project to win the next AFCON, we need to be at the next World Cup as well,” concluded the coach.