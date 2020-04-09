NFF does not know how to celebrate Super Falcons – Pinnick

Share This





















By Amaechi Agbo

The Nigeria Football Federation, NFF, has said that it does not know how to celebrate the Nigeria’s senior female national football team, the Super Falcons,

In a release on Monday, NFF President said that the federation is confused on how to host the nine-time champions of Africa.

Pinnick said that as part of activities to mark the 3rd anniversary of the NFF/Aiteo Awards, the federation, just like it did last year when it celebrated the Super Eagles, intends to celebrate the Super Falcons but does not have idea on how to go about the award.

On the impact of the pandemic on the Nigeria football sector, with the game having been shut down since 19th March 2020, Pinnick stated: “We will sit down with our (official premium) partners AITEO with regards to the AITEO Cup competition, to see how we can still put this year’s edition together.

“There is also the AITEO/NFF Awards (in its third edition). This year’s edition is meant to celebrate the Super Falcons. We have plans to celebrate them but we don’t know how to go about it. So, we will sit down with our sponsors to figure things out.”

Super Falcons are the most decorated side in Africa after winning the AWCON on nine different occasions and have participated in all editions of the FIFA Women’s World Cup