New West Ham captain urges fans to support Moyes

Captain Mark Noble has urged West Ham supporters to “get behind” new manager David Moyes, adding he is the “best person for the job”.

In an open letter to fans, midfielder Noble, 32, said Moyes was “really liked and respected” by Hammers players who had worked with him during his first spell in charge at the club.

Noble added that he often blames himself for the club’s misfortunes.

In his previous spell in charge, from November 2017-May 2018, the Scot recorded nine wins and 10 draws from 31 games and led the club to Premier League safety.