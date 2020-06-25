New Tariff Takes Off July 1st – Kaduna Electric Tells Customers

Share This





















The Management of Kaduna Electric has said that a new approved electricity tariff regime will take off on July 1, 2020.

It said the new tariff which will be cost reflective will ensure customers enjoy better quality of power supply and increased hours of supply as well. It said customers who enjoy more hours of supply will be expected to pay a little more for it.

The company in a statement issued by the Head of Corporate Communication, Abdulazeez Abdullah, said a comprehensive Performance Improvement Plan had been forwarded to the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission detailing steps to be taken to ensure customers enjoy much improved services by the time the new tariff regime kicks off.

The statement said the company is discarding its old customer categorization – Residential, Commercial, Industrial – to a new more flexible tariff band categorization which will see customers graded under A to E tariff band.

The statement further noted that the new tariff regime has become necessary in order to curb the persistent liquidity crisis that is threatening to cripple the nation’s power sector.

The new pricing therefore will ensure a win-win situation for all stakeholders as customers will enjoy better service delivery while the power value chain comprising the generation, transmission distribution and gas supply companies will get adequate payment for services rendered.

Kaduna Electric urged customers to embrace the new tariff as it is the bedrock of a new dawn in the power sector.

