New police recruits to commence training in August – PSC

The Chairman of the Police Service Commission (PSC), Musliu Smith, says successful candidates who scale through the ongoing recruitment exercise in the country will commence training between August and September.

Mr Smith stated this on Tuesday in Akure while speaking with journalists during his monitoring exercise at the Ondo State Police Command.

The commission, he said, had the approval of President Muhammadu Buhari to recruit 10,000 recruits for the force.

He said the screening adopted the same standard procedure all over the country.

“This is the first time we are doing very intensive screening of the people we want to bring into the force in the country.

“So, this is the beginning of the process and I am sure within the next two months, we shall be ready for those shortlisted to report to the police college for training,” he said.

Mr Smith, a former Inspector General of Police, said he exercise was going on smoothly across the country.

He also explained that with the recruitment, the shortage of police personnel would be minimal (NAN)