New NYSC DG, Gen. Ibrahim assumes office today

By Albert Akota

The newly appointed Director-General of the National Youth Service Corp (NYSC) Brigadier General Shuaibu Ibrahim will assume office today.

In a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja Thursday by the director, Press and public relations Mrs. Adenike Adeyemi said he will take over from Major General Suleiman Kazaure in a ceremony scheduled to hold at the Conference Room, NYSC National Directorate Headquarters, Abuja today.

Brigadier General Shuaibu Ibrahim is the 18th Director General of the 45-year old service Corps. He hails from Nasarawa Local Government of Nasarawa State and obtained his Bachelor’s and Master’s Degrees in History from the University of Jos in 1989 and 1992 respectively. He equally bagged a PhD in History in 2007 from University of Abuja.

The new NYSC Chief Executive has held several positions in the course of his meritorious career that has spanned over two decades. He was the pioneer Registrar, Nigerian Army University, Biu; Head Department of History and War Studies, Nigeria Defence Academy, Kaduna; Research Officer Institute of Army Education; Military Assistant to the DG NYSC, 1996-1999; Staff Officer I Military History, National Defence College (NDC), 2004-2009 and Senior Military Instructor Nigerian Army School of Education 2009-2011, amongst others.

A seasoned administrator and accomplished Scholar, Brigadier General Ibrahim has equally authored and edited many books and publications in reputable academic journals.

He is therefore bringing to the job a vast experience in administration and in the academia needed to invigorate and reposition the Scheme for greater performance.