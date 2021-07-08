New elected president Ncws harps for more opportunities for women

From: Femi Oyelola, Kaduna,

The newly elected President of National Council of Women Societies (NCWS) Kaduna North Council, Amina Lawal has urged Goverment at all levels to give more opportunities to women to contribute in building a better Nigeria.

She stated this in her acceptance speech yesterday in Kaduna.

She said It is nolonger news that women in Africa, and northern Nigeria, have suffered a lot from cultural and religious laws.

Amina Lawal salute the courage and steadfastness of Nigeria women especially in the midst of current challenges.

She assured to operate an open door policy and carry everybody along.