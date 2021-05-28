New Army Chief, Yahaya emerges 6 days after plane crash claimed Attahiru

El Rufai, NAWOJ, monarch express confidence in new COAS

By Tobias Lengnan Dapam & Femi Oyelola, Kaduna

Nigeria’s push to rid the country of criminal elements was yesterday bolstered when President Muhammadu Buhari appointed Major General Farouk Yahaya as the 22nd Chief of Army Staff (COAS).

This new appointment has closed the chapter of speculations and set the country on a sure path to tackle insecurity head-on in parts of the country.

Yahaya’s appointment was contained in a statement issued in Abuja yesterday by Mohammed Yerima, Director, Army Public Relations.

The statement said until his appointment, Maj Gen Yahaya was Military Secretary,Army and General Officer Commanding 1 Division Nigerian Army, Kaduna and he was until the new appointment the current Theatre Commander, Operation Hadin Kai responsible for the ongoing Counterinsurgency Operations in the North East.

Lately, cloud of anxiety hung around the public space over the six days vacuum created by the death of former COAS, Lieutenant General Ibrahim Attahiru, who died six days ago in a plane crash.

The former chief died on Friday alongside 10 other top military officers when Nigeria’s Air Force plane crashed in Kaduna State.

Attahiru was appointed by President Muhammadu Buhari alongside other military chiefs in January after years of mounting criticism over failure of their predecessors to address cases of insecurity across the country.

Meanwhile, the Kaduna State Governor, Malam Nasir El-Rufai has congratulated the newly appointed COAS, Farouk Yahaya.

The message was contained in a statement signed by the State Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan.

El-Rufai said he wished the newly appointed COAS every success in taking the Nigerian Army to greater heights, building on the efforts of his predecessors, including Lt. Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru of blessed memory.

The governor said he was elated with the appointment of Major General Yahaya having worked closely with him when he meritoriously served as General Officer Commanding, 1 Division Nigerian Army, Kaduna; covering Kaduna, Niger, Kano and Jigawa States.

“He exhibited hard work and foresight in helping to manage the security challenges of the state when he served as GOC.”

He said the state is looking forward to working with the newly appointed COAS to advance peace and security in Kaduna State.

Also, the Nigeria Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ) Kaduna state Chapter has described the newly appointed Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Major General Farouq Yahaya as thorough-bred professional senior Officer, highly disciplined, well focused, result-oriented and committed senior Officer that will reposition the Army in line with global best practices.

This was contained in a statement signed by Fatima Aliyu and Maureen Sheyin, leaders of the Association and made available to the media in Kaduna yesterday.

NAWOJ added that the appointment did not come to the Association as a surprise, in view of General Yahaya’s track record of excellence in service as Military Secretary, General Officer Commanding 1 Division Kaduna, and lately, Theatre Commander, Operation Hadin Kai among others.

The Association commended President Muhammadu Buhari for making the right decision to settle for General Farouq Yahaya. It is the Association’s hope that the new COAS will consolidate on the gains so far recorded in the on going fight against terrorism of which he is very familiar with.

It also urged the new Army Chief to remain determined, resolute and continue to operate an open door policy with a view to finding lasting solutions to security challenges across Nigeria.

The Association prays to Allah to grant Major General Farouq Yahaya the knowledge, foresight and wisdom to lead the Nigerian Army to enviable heights. It equally prays for Allah’s continued guidance and protection on him and his team.

Similarly, the Chairman Yoruba Council of Obas and Chiefs in the 19 Northern States and Abuja, Ambassador Muhammad Arigbagbuwo described Major General Farouq Yahaya as a soldier per excellent and discipline Officer that always lead by example.,

The Monarch said he remembered the few occasions he led the Yoruba Communty to met the COAS and how he received them warmly.

Ambassador Arigbagbuwo said he for seen a Army that will match any land Army anywhere in the world under the leadership of Major General Farouq Yahaya.

The Royal Father therefore called on all Nigerians to support the Army Chief with prayers and credible intelligence information in the ongoing war against bandits, kidnappers, terrorists and others criminals elements.

