New aircraft to help deepens our operations – Air Peace

From Suleiman Idris, Lagos

Nigerian carrier, Air Peace says its newly acquired aircraft, a Boeing 737-800NG will help sustain its expansion drive in the domestic and regional operations.

The aircraft, which touched down at the International wing of the Murtala Muhammad Airport in Lagos from Europe a company statement noted is a 160 seater aircraft comprising 16 Business Class seats and 144 economy class seats.

A Corporate Communications Executive of the airline, in an electronic statement said “We are very glad to announce the acquisition of another aircraft, which is a 160-seater B737-800 New Generation aircraft”.

He reiterated the resolve of the airline to spread its operations across the length and breadth of Nigeria to ease the burden of travel within the country and the West African sub-region.

The airline thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for creating the enabling aviation environment that made it possible for the airline to achieve the feat within a very short time of its existence.

Mr. Olisa added that, “our Chairman, Mr. Allen Onyema, is eternally grateful to President Buhari for making it possible for Air Peace to become what she is within the four years of President Buhari’s regime through the zero tax regime on imported commercial aircraft and aircraft spares introduced by his administration”.

In 2018, Air Peace became the first airline in sub Saharan Africa to place a firm order for 10 B737 Max while also earlier this year it made an order for 20 brand new 124 seater E195-E2 jets from Embraer thereby making history as the launch customer of this new aircraft in the entire Africa.

It would be recalled that Air Peace, 2017, became the first airline to acquire and register a Boeing 777 in Nigeria.

It had gone on to acquire more three 777s for its international operations which it kick started on July 5, 2019, with flight operations to Dubai through the Sharjah International Airport.

The airline said it is poised to take on more international routes like, London, Houston, Johannesburg, Bombay, Guangzhou, and others.