NESREA flags of awareness campaign on clean environment

Share This





















By Mashe Umaru Gwamna

The National Environmental Standards and Regulations Enforcement Agency, NESREA, has flagged off an awareness programme to acquaint Nigerians with the best sanitation practices available and ensure compliance.

The exercise “Bringing Environmental Awareness to your doorsteps” was flagged of at the Palace of Sa’penyi of Garki in Abuja recently.

Speaking at the occasion, the Director-General/CEO of NESREA, Prof. Aliyu Jauro emphasized the importance of the campaign, stressing that Nigerians can no longer toy with their environment.

The DG said that poor sanitation has in the past been responsible for epidemics outbreak including cholera and malaria.

“These are the direct effect of stagnant water and improper hygiene,” he stated.

Prof. Jauro also disclosed that poor drainage culture, lack of proper information were other factors responsible for poor environmental practices.

He solicited the support of the Sa’penyi of Garki, His Royal Highness Alhaji (Dr) Usman Nga-Kupi to help reach out to the community to drive home the importance of the exercise.

The Director-General maintained that for an exercise of this nature to permeate to the grassroots the support of the Royal Father was extremely necessary adding that Nigerians must imbibe good environmental practices.

Responding, the Sa’penyi of Garki, His Royal Highness Alhaji (Dr) Usman Nga-Kupi commended the Director-General and his team for the awareness campaign.

The traditional ruler stressed that manmade activities has continued to impact negatively on the environment leading to increasing health challenges.

“In the past we used to see timber; today it is almost extinct,” he disclosed.

He therefore agreed to throw his weight behind the scheme and promised to ensure the spread in the community adding that more awareness should be created and sensitization carried out, “Nigeria is our country and we should support laudable programmes to sustain the environment even if it means enforcing it.”