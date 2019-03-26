NERC replies ANED, says Metering is DisCos’ Responsibility under MAP

Share This





















By Etuka Sunday

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) yesterday replied the Association of Nigerian Electricity Distributors (ANED) that the obligation to ensure that all electricity consumers are metered remains with the Electricity Distribution Companies (DisCos) under Meter Asset Provider (MAP) Regulations 2018.

NERC said, this is consistent with their respective Licensing Terms & Conditions and Section 4 (1) of the said Regulations that provides that, inter alia, “Distribution licensee is responsible for the achievement of metering targets as specified by the Commission from time to time.”

Recall, ANED, through its Executive Director, Research and Advocacy, Mr Sunday Oduntan on Friday last week announced that the association is no longer in charge of metering.

In a swift reaction, the Commission in a statement by its General Manager, Public Affairs Department, Dr. Usman Abba Arabi said, Section 4 (3) of the MAP Regulation requires that all distribution licensees shall engage the services of a Meter Asset Provider(s) towards meeting the metering targets as specified by the Commission and in accordance with the provisions of the MAP Regulations 2018. The DisCos were expected to engage MAP(s) within 120 days of coming into effect of the Regulations.

The deadline was fixed for July 31, 2018 but was extended to November 30, 2018 to engender more competition between potential MAPs thus providing better value for consumers.

Several of the DisCos experienced slippage in the timeline stipulated by the Commission and this infraction is being handled in line with the enforcement regulations of the Commission.

The Commission is currently reviewing the MAP procurement reports and successful Meter Asset Providers shall be announced after a meeting with the DisCos and preferred bidders scheduled to hold next week.

The Commission wishes to reaffirm its commitment to expedite a closure of the current metering gap thus limiting the practice of estimated billing to very exceptional cases in line with the provisions of the MAP regulations.