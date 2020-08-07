NEMA warns communities in Niger over impending floods

Share This





















From Yakubu Mustapha, Minna

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) in Niger state has warned communities of impending floods in some parts of the state as the country experienced more rain falls.

Head of Operations, NEMA Operations Office, Mr Lydia Wagami, gave the warning during the Flood Preparedness, Mitigation and Response Sensitisation in Maikunkele of Bosso local government area on Thursday.

It will be recalled that AVM Muhammadu Muhammed has directed NEMA to embark on sensitisation across the country to prevent communities from being flooded.

Wagami, who was represented by Alhaji Hussein Isah, Head Search and Rescue Unit, warned against indiscriminate dumping of refuse in drainages, water channels and building on flood plains.

“It is pertinent to note that we are still expecting more rains and we have already started receiving reports of flood disasters around the state, “ she said.

She advised vulnerable communities to be proactive by cleaning their culverts and drainages and the need for communities downstream to relocate to higher grounds.

Also, Hajiya Ramatu Turaki, Head of Planning Research and Forcasting Unit, disclosed that it had been predicted that there would be heavy rainfall in the next forty days across the country and advised the people to be alert.

In his remarks, Alhaji Abubakar Gomna, Chairman of Bosso local government, who was represented by Mr Sa’idu Zagi, Vice Chairman, appealed to NEMA to assist farmers whose farm lands were recently washed away by flood under the council.

Also, Alhaji Suleiman Dada, District Head of Maikunlele, gave the assurance to sensitise his subjects to heed to the flood warnings.

