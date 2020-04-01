NEMA gives relief package to victims of armed banditry in Niger

Share This





















From Yakubu Mustapha, Minna

The Federal Government has given relief package which includes funds worth millions of naira to the victims of armed banditry displaced from three local government areas of Niger State.

Director General of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Alhaji Mustapha Maihaja, during the delivery of the humanitarian relief materials to the victims yesterday, said the gesture was a demonstration of Federal government’s concern to the plight of those displaced from their communities as a result of bandits attacks.

Represented by Alhaji Abdulkareem Abubakar, who is the Head of Relief and Rehabilitation Unit, NEMA, Minna Operations Office, said the items donated includes; rice, beans, maize and vegetables oil.

He said other items were sugar, cement, roofing sheets, assorted nails, mattresses, salts, mosquito nets and blankets.

The DG noted that the items were for victims of armed bandits who were displaced from Shiroro, Munya and Rafi local government areas of the state.

Malam Zakari Galadima and Mr Silas Yakubu, who spoke on behalf of the IDPs, commended Federal government continuous support and said that the gesture would impact positively on the lives of the victims and give them a sense of belonging.

They appealed to the Federal government to re-enforce all measures put in place to secure their communities so as to enable them return to their various homes.

The items were distributed in collaboration with the State Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA) and representatives of Saidu Doka, member, representing Shiroro, Munya and Rafi Federal constituencies.

Others were representatives of all District Heads of the areas, camp officials, local government officials, police, DSS and the vigilante.