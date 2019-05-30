NEMA distributes relief items to victims of armed banditry in Niger

Share This





















From Yakubu Mustapha, Minna

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) in Niger State has distributed relief items to victims of armed bandits attack in Kagara and Pandogari communities of Rafi Local Government Area.

Head of Operations, NEMA Operations Office Minna, Mrs Lydia Wagami while distributing the relief items to the victims, said the food and non-food relief items were support from the Federal Government to cushion effect of the attack..

She stated that the incident occurred in February when communities around Kagara and Pandogari were attacked by armed bandits while some members of the communities were kidnapped.

The bandits chartered away items such as farm produce, motorcycle and monies belonging to members of the communities.

Represented by Malam Abdulkareem Abubakar, who is the Head of Relief and Rehabilitation Unit, noted that the relief items would help reduce the plight of the victims.

“The gesture is out of Federal Government concern for victims whose lost virtually everything to the robbers that attacked their communities. This items will assist cushion the effects of the attack,” she said.

The victims were advised to make judicious use of the relief items to better their lots.