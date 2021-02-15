NEMA denies sacking 48 workers

Share This





















By Mashe Umaru Gwamna

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), has denied allegations by a national daily, that the agency sacked 48 workers.

The agency in a press statement issued yesterday by its Head, Media and Public Relations Manzo Ezekiel said contrary to the allegations in these publications, the Agency did not sack any staff.

“Rather, the management of the Agency only correctly nullified a questionable and hurriedly arranged recruitment that was marred by irregularities and lack of adherence to established procedures for recruitment into the Public Service.”

The statement stated that publications in the Daily Trust newspaper of Wednesday 10th February, 2021 headlined, “NEMA sacks 48 workers 1 year after recruitment,” and Thursday 11th February, 2021 with the caption, “48 Sacked workers legally recruited, FCC contradicts NEMA.”

He said those who claimed to have been sacked were candidates of that spurious exercise.

NEMA said, “to set the records straight and clarifications on the matter at hand ,the agency only engaged PSIN as a consultant for the purpose of conducting examination for prospecting candidates among many other insight on the publication”.

The statement added that, “in view of the foregoing, the public is advised to disregard the misleading publications that were orchestrated by people that attempted to circumvent Public Service Rules for their own gains.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...