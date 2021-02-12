NEMA affirms commitment to staff capacity for better disaster mgtment

Share This





















By Mashe Umaru Gwamna

The Director General of National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) retired Air Vice Marshal Muhammadu Muhammed has reaffirmed the commitment of the agency to improve on the staff capacity towards building a robust system for efficient and effective disaster management in the country.

In line with this commitment, Air Vice Marshal Muhammed said the management of NEMA will equip the staff with necessary skills and knowledge that are required to enable them discharge their duties and extend the same to personnel of stakeholder agencies and organisations in disaster management in Nigeria.

This was contained in statement signed by Manzo Ezekiel,Head of Media and Public Relations.

The NEMA DG revealed this while speaking at a field operation and humanitarian coordination workshop organised by NEMA in collaboration with the United Nations Office for Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA) in Keffi, Nassarawa State. He spoke through coordinator of the workshop, Kenoma Ojuediere, Assistant Chief Training Officer in the Agency.

He explained that the workshop was a follow-up to the recently concluded certification and recertification training of NEMA staff on Basic First Aid skills, adding that the management will continue to explore opportunities for more relevant training to build their capacities.

Highlighting objectives of the workshop on Field Operation and Humanitarian Coordination, retired AVM Mohammed further explained that it was deliberately designed with modules aimed at improving the staff disaster communication skills and building teamwork with personnel of other organisations while responding to emergency situations.

Other areas covered in the staff training programme include principles, standards, values and approaches of humanitarian response; understanding of international humanitarian systems as well as humanitarian civil-military coordination and access.

The two-day workshop held in Keffi is the first in a series that will also hold in Lagos, Gombe, Kano and Port Harcourt for the staff of NEMA across the country.

