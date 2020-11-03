NECO to resume 2020 SSCE nationwide Nov 9

Share This





















Maryam Abeeb, Abuja

The National Examination Council(NECO) has announced the resumption of 2020 Senior School Certificate Examination(SSCE) Nationwide from Monday 9 , November 2020.

It could be recalled that the Council was constrained to postpone the examinations indefinitely on Monday 25th October 2020 due to security challenges occasioned by the ENDSARS protests, which disrupted the smooth conduct of the examinations in some parts of the Country.

In a statement by the Head Information and Public Relations Division

NECO, Azeez Sani , he explained that following the return of normalcy in the states and FCT, the examinations will now continue with a new Time-Table from Monday 9th November, 2020 to Saturday 28th November, 2020.

“This new Time-Table will be made available to the general public, schools and candidates from Wednesday 4th November, 2020. The Time-Table can also be seamlessly downloaded from the NECO official website: www.neco.gov.ng

NECO assured the general public of quality service in the discharge of her statutory responsibilities at all times.

