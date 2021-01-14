NECO releases 2020 result with 894,101 candidates scores 5 credits in English, Mathematics

Share This





















From Yakubu Mustapha, Minna

The National Examination Council (NECO) has released the results of the 2020 Senior School Certificate Examinations (SSCE) internals with a total 1,221,447 candidates who registered for the examination.

Addressing Journalists at the Council’s Headquarters yesterday in Minna, the Registrar/CEO, Prof. Godwin Obioma said out of the 1,209,992 candidates that sat for the examination 894,101 made five credits and above including Mathematics and English Language.

Prof. Obioma said out of the candidates that registered for the examination a total of 665,830 were males and 555,617 females.

He revealed that the candidates who made five credits and above including English Language and Mathematics is 894,101 representing 73.89% when compared to 2019 June/July SSCE figures of 829,787 with an increase of 2.3%.

The CEO pointed out that the number of candidates who made five credits and above irrespective of English Language and Mathematics is 1,112,041 representing 91.91%. When compare to 2019 June/July SSCE figures of 1,042,989, there is an increase of 2.01%.

According to the Registrar “the number of candidates involved in various forms of malpractice in 2020 is 33,470 representing 2.61% whereas 40,630 representing 3.53% cases recorded in 2019, while 25 supervisors were suspended

“Recommended for de-recognition for two years for their involvement in Mass cheating are twelve schools; 1 in FCT, 4 in Adamawa, 2 in Kaduna, 2 in Katsina, 2 in Niger and 1 in Taraba states”.

Speaking further on the Fabian Kings and Queens international School in Kaduna saga, the Director, Examination Development department, Suleiman A. Adegoke said no staff of the Council was involved, adding that “we discovered that it was a mercenary who was dictating answers: no infractions from NECO staff. However, we have blacklisted the School, supervisors and invigilators”.

