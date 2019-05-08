NECO releases 2019 common entrance exam results

Share This





















By Ese Awhotu

The National Examination Council (NECO) has released the results of the 2019 National Common Entrance Examination (NCEE) into the Federal Government-run unity schools in the country.

Abubakar Gana, the registrar of the council, while presenting the results of the NCEE which took place on April 27 to the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, yesterday in Abuja, said 77,832 candidates registered for the examination but only 73,347 sat for it.

He also said there were 18 visually-impaired students who participated in the examination.

Speaking, the minister said the admission exercise will commence on May 14 with the first batch of admissions coming from the first week of June.

He added that, supplementary admissions will take place between July 13 and 20.

According to him, all the unity schools will be opened for resumption by the second week of September.

His words: “For next year’s admission, we shall adjust the exam schedules to ensure that children get their admission letters before the end of April. In this year’s exercise, the following shall constitute the admission criteria:-national merit – 60 per cent, equality of States – 30 per cent and other factors – 10 per cent.”

The minister said candidates who applied for schools outside of their states of origin will be given priority.