NECO acting Registrar bags NANS excellence award

From Yakubu Mustapha, Minna

National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), has bestowed award on the Acting Registrar of National Examination Council NECO for his tremendous achievements in the education sector and his enormous innovation and records in NECO.

President of NANS, Comrade Danielson Bamidele Akpan made the presentation when the association presented an award of excellence to the Acting Registrar of the National Examinations Council (NECO) Mallam Abubakar Gana.

He further called on President Muhammadu Buhari to reappoint the former Minister of Education Adamu Adamu for his zero tolerance for corruption in the educational sector.

Akpan who was represented by NANS Senate President, Abubakar Gambo said the award bestowed on the NECO’s acting Registrar was as a result of his prudence in managing resources.

He said the former Education Minister set the platform for the achievements attributed to NECO presently.

According to him “Mallam Adamu sets standards of transparency, accountability and had zero tolerance for corruption and ineptitude in the educational sector.

“We therefore call on President Muhammadu Buhari to as a matter of urgency employ the dexterous, candid, patriotic and committed hands of the rare public servant, Mallam Adamu Adamu to further entrench transparency and development in this emerging dispensation.”

He further appealed to President Buhari to confirm Abubakar Gana as the substantive Registrar of the Council saying “lack of continuity has been the bane of national development thereby leading to abrupt termination of good initiatives”.

Accordingly, he said “Gana has been able to prudently manage the resources of NECO resulting in the elimination of wastage and stealing.