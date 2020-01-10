NDLEA trains drug addicts on skill acquisition in Adamawa

Share This





















From Umar Dankano, Yola.

Drug addicts undergoing rehabilitation are to be trained in various skills acquisition in Adamawa State.

State Commandant of the National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA),Mr.Idris Muhammad Bello made the disclosure in an interview with journalists in Yola Thursday stressing that the training is aimed at making them self-reliance.

Bello said the offenders would not only be skillful to themselves but would discourage them from further engaging in such crime and to be useful to the society after their release.

Bello maintained that apart from the skills acquisition training the Command will vigorously embarked on an enlightenment campaigns to Churches and Mosques aimed at discouraging youths from drugs related cases.

While commenting on the age bracket of admitted clients and convicts, he expressed dismay that “it should be of grave concern to well-meaning Nigerians the way the demography representing our nation’s workforce is tilting towards hazardous health habits and criminality. ”

Appraising the successes recorded by the State Command in 2019, he said a total of 127 suspected drug offenders comprising of 125 males, 2 females were arrested and made seizures of 605.555kg assorted drugs.

According him, NDLEA seized 313.342 kg cannabis sativa and 292.213 kg of psychotropic substances, adding that the seizures the command made a first time, exceptional seizure of five cartons of pentazocine injection which weighed 21.00 kg.

The Command also admitted 14 clients between 15-53 years age brackets, ten were successfully treated and discharged while four relapse cases were recorded.

He stressed further that “in its efforts to tackle the trend of drug, the Command had 40 Drug Abuse Preventive Education (DAPE) in its community outreach programmes across the State”, thereby involving traditional and religious leaders.

Bello applauded Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri for his continuous support to NDLEA, assuring that the Command will leave no stone unturned to ensure a drug free Adamawa State in line with the executive agenda.

The State Commander also thanked all security agencies and other stakeholders in the State and enjoined them to continue to partner with the agency to correct the self-damaging behaviour by providing useful information to build the State.