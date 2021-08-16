NDLEA arrests Italy-bound 53-year-old woman with 100 wraps of heroin

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), has arrested a woman bound for Italy with 100 wraps of heroin at the departure hall of the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, (MMIA) Ikeja, Lagos.

The NDLEA Director, Media and Advocacy, Mr Femi Babafemi disclosed this in a statement made available to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday, in Abuja.

Babafemi said that the operatives, who had sustained their nationwide offensive action against drug traffickers with strings of arrests and seizures, also intercepted two parcels of the same substance.

He said that the suspect, Mrs Nnadi Chinyere, was arrested on Tuesday, Aug. 3, during an outward clearance of passengers on Qatar Airways flight to Florentine, Italy.

He added that the drugs found on her were concealed in five containers of a hair relaxer cream.

Similarly, Babafemi also said that operatives of the MMIA Command of the agency intercepted a UK-bound consignment of illicit drugs at the NAHCO export shed of the airport on Thursday, Aug. 12.

He said that further investigation revealed the consignment contained 66.600kg of cannabis sativa, in addition to 1.600kg heroin and 1.450kg of cocaine with a combined weight of 69.65kilograms, all concealed inside cosmetics.

“Earlier, precisely Thursday, August 5, narcotic officers on routine patrol at the NAHCO export warehouse, intercepted another consignment of 25.8 kgs of cocaine and cannabis concealed inside foodstuffs going to London, UK.

“When the export package was opened and examined, 2.3kg of cocaine and 23.5kg of compressed cannabis were discovered inside, ” he said.

In the same vein, during a patrol operation along Akure-Owo road, a team of operatives from the Owo Area command of the agency equally intercepted a bus from Lagos enroute Owo to Ibilo, Kogi state, on Aug.7 packed with six parcels of skunk weighing 3.6kg.

“Also recovered from the vehicle were 30 pinches of Crack Cocaine weighing 87grams and six sachets of Arizona weighing 265grams.

“Two suspects have been arrested in connection with the trafficked illicit items,” he said.

Meanwhile, on Friday, Aug.13, the Benue state command of the agency arrested an interstate trafficker, Eze Victor Ezenwanne along Apir- Aliade road, Makurdi, with 65.436kgs of diazepam tablets.

Also on the same day in Maiduguri, Borno state, Babafemi said a suspected fake soldier, Adeyemi Segun Olamide was arrested with 650gm of skunk.

He added also that an ex-staff sergeant in the Nigerian Army, Muffat Ekong and one Frank Iredia Obamwonyi, were arrested on Wednesday, Aug. 11, with 286.3kgs of cannabis at Ogwashi Uku, Delta state, enroute Enugu State.

The spokesman quoted the Chairman, NDLEA, retired, Brig. Gen. Buba Marwa as commending the officers and men of the MMIA command, Ondo, Borno, Benue and Delta states for the huge seizures and arrests.

He charged them and other commands to sustain the current momentum, assuring them that Federal Government recognised their efforts and would continue to motivate them to do more. (NAN)