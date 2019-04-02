NDLEA arrests 280 suspected drug peddlers in Kano

Share This





















The National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency in Kano State has arrested 280 suspected drug peddlers across the state with different types of exhibits.

The NDLEA Commander in the state, Dr Ibrahim Abdul disclosed this on Monday in Kano State while briefing newsmen on the activities of the agency in the Month of March.

According to him, the arrest was recorded following the inauguration of an operation tagged ‘Operation Sharar Miyagu’ aimed at checking drug abuse in Kano State.

He explained that the agency had during the operation seized 1,248.755 kg, of the hard drugs which include; Cannabis 676.024 kg and Psychotropic 56.679 kg.

The commander also said the command seized 52 grams of cocaine and 12 kg of a foreign hard drug called khat.

Abdul said that during the period under review, 89 hot spots were dislodged within and outside the metropolis, adding that the areas were Tudun Wada mini stadium, Gandun Albasa, Kofar Nassarawa and Rumfa College among others.(NAN)