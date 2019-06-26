NDLEA arrests 186 illicit drug users in Jigawa

Share This





















From Mika’il Tsoho, Dutse

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) Jigawa State Command has arrested 186 illegal drug users in six months.

The state commandant of the agency, Barrister Obi Josephine Ruth dropped the hint while briefing news men to celebrate the United Nation’s Internal Day against drug abuse held at her office in Dutse.

According to her, “Among the 186, four were females and 182 were males respectively.”

Josephine said the suspects arrested were in connection with the abuse of cannabis sativa, codeine and psychotropic substances such as Diazepam, Exol, Tramadol and Rohypnol as well as nonconventional substances including rubber solution, suck and die and lizard dung among others.

She said NDLEA will continue to sensitize state through arrests, seizures, diligent prosecution and counseling. “We seized 61.24 kgm of various narcotics and psychotropic substances this year.”

The state commandant commended Jigawa state government for the establishment of rehabilitation center to serve as residential counseling center in the state.

She therefore said out of the number arrested, 22 were convicted while 108 persons were counselled.