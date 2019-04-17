NDLEA arrest 182 drug addictsin Katsina

Share This





















From Lawal Sa’ idu Funtua, Katsina

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, (NDLEA) Katsina State Command has within the last three month arrested 182 suspected drug addicts from across the state.

The state commandant of the agency, Hajiya Maryam Gambo Sani disclosed this yesterday in Katsina at the commissioning of a rehabilitation centre built and donated to the agency by the state government.

Those arrested according to her includes, 20 students, 49 females and 113 males, while a total number of 46 suspects were convicted and 131 drug users were counseled by the agency.

Similarly, Sani further disclosed that in 2018 the agency in Katsina made a seizure of 452,4145kg of Cannabis Sativa, 10, 746 tablets of psychotropic substance and 26,099 bottles of cough syrup with codeine.

She noted that the rehabilitation centre has in the last three month succeeded in counseling and training 30 female clients on skills acquisition which according to her was shouldered by the stateministry of women affairs.

The commandant commended the administration of Governor Aminu Bello Masari for building and rehabilitation of the centre, which she said was the first of its kind in the country.

In his remark, Governor Masari urged all stakeholders to join hands with the agency and the government in tackling the menace of drug abuse across the state and the country at large.

The governor represented by his deputy, Alhaji Mannir Yakubu said the government has since inception accorded greater priority to the fight against drug abuse and trafficking.