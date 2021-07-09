NDE Trains Expanded Special Public Work Participants In Benue On Utilization Of Stipend To Start Off Business

From Uche Nnorom, Makurdi

The National Directorate of Employment, NDE yesterday commenced Basic Business Training,BBT to serve as exit strategy for beneficiaries of the Expanded Special Public Works, ESPW in Benue State.

The programme which is domiciled under the Small Scale Enterprises, SSE Department of the agency is expected to last for two (2) days and will have 23,000 , 1000 participants each from the 23 local government areas of the State.

Director-General, NDE Mallam Abubakar Nuhu Fikpo explained that the programme is designed to guide the participants on how to make judicious use of their stipends OF 20,000 naira monthly by investing them into business that will generate more resources.

Represented by Ibrahim Mohammed, the DG assured the participants that they have capable resources persons who will give them fundamentals to start profitable businesses and urged them to give their maximum cooperation during the training.

Benue State Coordinator, NDE Mr. Bala Sadauki restated that the aim of ESPW is to engage unemployed youths and women in each of the 23 local governments in road rehabilitation, construction and maintenance of public facilities, maintenance of sanitation in Urban and rural areas especially in schools, markets and other public places, adding that it is to engage them in health extension services and other critical services within their communities.

Mr. Sadauki said the exit strategy helps to equip them with entrepreneurial skills to start or expand their business enterprises at the end of the ESPW program.

He further said the program is meant to foster the creation of new businesses, to promote financial inclusion among the poorest of the poor as well as train the participants to manage their enterprise effectively and efficiently based on the best practices to prevent business failure.

“I therefore implore you to demonstrate a high sense of commitment, punctuality towards the training as it is a stepping stone to greater things to come ahead”, the coordinator charged.

Head of Department Small Scale Enterprises, SSE Mr. Francis Kwaghge assured the participants that they will be given adequate lecture to assist them start off businesses that will make them self reliant at the end of the ESPW.