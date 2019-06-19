NDE trains another 1,000 youths, women in Benue

Share This





















From Uche Nnorom, Makurdi

Over one thousand youths and women are undergoing training in design and computing by the National Directorate of Employment, NDE in Benue State.

The training commenced yesterday with the sensitization and orientation of the Basic National Open Apprenticeship Scheme B- NOAS in Makurdi.

Director General, NDE Dr Nasir Argungu who was represented by Comrade Obinna Ofia stressed that the directorate will not relent in its mandate in ensuring that millions of Nigerians especially the youths and women are productively employed for economic development of the nation.

He added that NDE desire so much to eradicate poverty and create wealth, urging the trainees to take the training seriously as some of them who excel would at the end be selected and adequately settled.

The DG warned them against truancy, while cautioning the trainers against favoritism.

State coordinator of NDE Engr Cheen Chia intimated that the the agency has trained 50 youths and women under the School-on – Wheeling five skills like, fashion design, hairdressing, shoe making, wielding and computer Operation, adding that they trained another 200 under the the culture of wheels in beads making, spices, tie and dye, local drinks, cosmetology and make-up.

He also, said that another batch of 50 are currently undergoing training in five marketable skills while 50 others are trained under the Environmental Beautification Training Scheme, EBTS in hard landscaping, soft landscaping and plaster of Paris, PDP.

“50 youths and women also, graduated from the Agricultural Sustainable Training Scheme, ASTS in Poultry and vegetable productions and now, 550 unemployed youths and women are to be subjected to high skills training in design and computer operations across the three(3) geo-politocal zones of the State. I charge all of you to exploit thus rare opportunity for self-reliance and wealth creation as we March towards social security and rapid National development”, Engr. Chia advised.

Head of Department Vocational Skills Department, VSD Mrs. Hilda Lawani said the programme will span for a period of three(3) months and urged the trainees to look beyond the training to be self reliant and employers of labor, adding ‘avoid truancy and think money’.