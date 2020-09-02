NDE doles out N10,000 for women in Gwagwalada

Share This





















By Usman Shuaibu

The National Directorate of Employment (NDE) has doled out ten thousand naira for two hundred women in Gwagwalada Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The Special Adviser on women affairs to Gwagwalada Area Council Chairman, Hajiya Hajara Musa Zabutu who disclosed this in an interview with Peoples Daily correspondent after the ceremony on Tuesday in Gwagwalada, urging the women to make use of the money judiciously to develop their businesses.

She said she would continue to fight for the welfare of women in the Area Council, calling the government of the day to always give priority attention to women in Gwagwalada and the FCT at large.

She thanked the FCT Minister of State, Hajiya Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu for what she had been doing for women in Gwagwalada.

The occasion attracted the political officeholders, staff and general public in the area.

