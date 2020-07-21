Share This





















NDDC saga: NDDC boss slumps at Reps investigative hearing

By Christiana Ekpa

There was drama yesterday at the House of Representatives investigative hearing on the alleged Misappropriation of funds meant to develop the Niger Delta Region, when the Managing Acting director Daniel Pondei slumped on the committee member after he was asked to respond to the allegations.

This was just as the Chairman of the Committee Hon. Olubunmi Tunji Ojo stepped aside for his deputy to preside over the session.

The Acting MD was given the opportunity to answer questions as to how monies not budgeted for was spent under his watch was spent.

the committee was asked to account for the sum of 1.5 billion naira for Covid 19 not captured in the 2019 budget.

The lawmakers further asked how 641 million paid to clear point Communications and 536 million not budgeted paid for save lives campaign in the Niger Delta

Hon Iduma Igariweh from Ebonyi state further noted that Under section 80 of the 1999 constitution, they have the powers to oversight hence the need for the MD to answer questions from the lawmakers.

Responding Daniel Pondei assured the committee to provide documents to questions raised but in the process fainted and was rushed out.

The drama disrupted the investigative hearing and forced the lawmakers to go for a thirty minutes break to resume much later.

The house had moved a motion to probe the IMC led NDDC of the sum of 40 billion dollar and 81.5 billion naira expended for forensic audit approved by the House.

A breakdown of the fund reads ; That an Interim Management Committee of the NDDC Spent N81.5 billion as sundry expenses, including graduation ceremonies in the United Kingdom during lockdown?

Spent N3.14 billion for COVID-19 palliatives for staff.

Spent N1.3 billion on community relations Spent N85.6million for travels during lockdown between February and May 2020 Spent N122.9 million on condolences between February – May 2020.

Spent N23.8million on consultancy.

Spent N2.6 billion on medicals, Spent N790.9million as imprest, Spent N1.9 billion on Laser fever Spent N706 million on legal services Spent N1.121billion on public communication.

In his opening speech the Chairman of the Committee Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo said the committee has not condemned anyone or set to witch hunt but to discuss issues aimed at developing the Niger Delta region.

He pledged the Committee’s readiness to be the voice of the voiceless and nothing personal After his speech, Honourable Olubunmi Tunji Ojo stepped aside as the Chairman of the panel.

He said his decision was to ensure justice is carried out in the interest of the Niger Delta people

Recall that the Acting Managing Director of the NDDC had said he wont get justice from the Committee following corruption allegations agaisnt the Chairman.

The Deputy chairman of the Committee Hon. Thomas Ereyitomi from Delta State is currently Chairing the investigative hearing.

