NDDC: Buhari orders speedy investigation

By Egena Sunday Ode

President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered a better coordination among security and investigating agencies with the National Assembly to ensure that the administration’s effort to bring sanity, transparency and accountability to the management of the large amount of resources dedicated to development of the Niger Delta sub-region is not derailed.

In his reaction to the unfolding drama, which include attacks and counter attacks between and around persons, institutions, and the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), President Buhari expressed his strong determination to get to the root of the problem undermining the development of the Niger Delta and its peoples in spite of enormous national resources voted year after year for this singular purpose.

Specifically, the Minister of Niger Delta, Senator Godswill Akpabio and the suspended Managing Director of Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Mrs Joy Nunieh have been throwing brickbats at each other following the suspension of the latter by the former.

The fierce disagreement between Akpabio and Nunieh is believed to be connected to the forensic audit of the commission earlier ordered by Buhari.

According to the Presidential directive, auditing firms and investigative agencies working in collaboration with National Assembly Committees to resolve the challenges in the NDDC must initiate actions in a time-bound manner and duly inform the Presidency of the actions being taken, a statement by the media aide to the president, Garba Shehu on Thursday said.

The statement said President Buhari also directed timely sharing of information and knowledge in a way to speedily assist the administration to diagnose what had gone wrong in the past and what needs to be done to make corrections in order to return the NDDC to its original mandate of making life better for people in Niger Delta.

President Buhari said the administration wants to bring about “rapid, even and sustainable development to the region,” according to the statement.

It added that the President gave firm assurance that his administration would put in place a transparent and accountable governance framework, not only in the NDDC but in all other institutions of government.

