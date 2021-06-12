NDDC Board: Group charge President Buhari to inaugurate screened members

By Maryam Abeeb

A group known as Vanguard for Transparent Leadership and Democracy (VATLAD) has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to shun politicians advising him to unlawfully delay inauguration of the Governing Board of Niger Delta Development Commission, (NDDC).

The National President of the group, Comrade (Engr) Igbini Odafe Emmanuel in a statement explained that some Nigerian elites from the oil producing South-South Region, have reacted to the statement issued by High Chief Tompolo on June 3, 2021, allowing a 30-Day Extension as requested by the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, to enable him commence and conclude the process of inaugurating the Substantive Board of NDDC.

He debunked the rumor on social media that the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs has proposed to the President to effect changes in the names of some critical members of the Board of NDDC already screened and confirmed by the Senate.