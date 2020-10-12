NDA POP: Kaduna Speaker tasks new officers on patriotism

Share This





















From: Femi Oyelola, Kaduna

The Speaker of the Kaduna State House of Assembly, Rt. Honourable Yusuf Zailani has congratulated the new officers of the Nigerian Armed Forces who passed out at the Nigerian Defence Academy, Kaduna on Saturday, charging them to be patriotic.

This was contained in a statement Signed by the Chief of Staff to the Speaker Haruna Jafaru Sambo, and made available to newsmen yesterday.

He described their entrance into the Armed Forces as a catalyst for ending the security challenges the country is facing on several fronts.

“It is a good thing to note that you endured hardship of rigorous training to successfully pass out.

“Not all that started with you can boast of same as they fell out along the way. But you were strong, courageous and filled with patriotic zeal which spurred you on. I am optimistic you will not let the nation down,” he charged.

He further charged the new officers to remain committed to the nation and take their rightful place among their peers in the country.

