NDA attack:  Security beefed up, as CDS constitutes board of enquiry

From: Femi Oyelola, Kaduna

Barely 24 hours after the attack on the Nigeria Defence Academy, security has been beefed up around the academy and environs.

Checks yesterday showed that motorists and pedestrians moving towards the Academy from the Kaduna axis were thoroughly checked and searched by stern-looking soldiers.

Moving in and out of the Academy has also been restricted to personnel and their families.

Military personnel in patrol vehicles are also busy on the Birnin- Gwari – Kaduna road

Residents within the vicinity who craved anonymity described the attack as unfortunate, adding that nobody has been molested by the troops beefing up security.

Meanwhile, authorities of the Nigerian Defence Academy, acting on the directive of the Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor has constituted a Board of Enquiry to ascertain the remote and immediate cause or causes of the breach of security at the premier military institution for officers.

Director of Defence Information, Major General Benjamin Olufemi Sawyer who made this known yesterday said this is to sanction any personnel found culpable and also prevent future occurrence

Also, the statement debunked reports claiming that personnel on duty at the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) CCTV monitoring room were sleeping when bandits attacked the officers’ residential quarters leading to the death of two officers and the abduction of 1 other officer.