NDA attack: DHQ denies guards asleep when gunmen struck Tuesday

By Tobias Lengnam

The Defence Headquarters in Abuja has denied report its officers on duty were asleep when terrorists attack the military institution on Tuesday killing two and abducting one officer.

“The attention of the Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has been drawn to a news publication by Cable online news media claiming that personnel on duty at the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) CCTV monitoring room were sleeping when bandits attacked the officers’ residential quarters leading to the death of two officers and the abduction of 1 other officer,” a statement signed by Major General Benjamin Olufemi Sawyerr, Director Defence Information said on Wednesday.

“The Nigerian Armed Forces wishes to state categorically that the allegation is untrue and hence challenge the Cable Online to publish forthwith a verifiable proof of personnel sleeping during the incident,” the statement said.

….Details shortly.