NCWS President promises to create forum for skills acquisition for women

From: Femi Oyelola, Kaduna

The new President of National Council of Women Societies (NCWS) Kaduna state , chapter Barr. Zainab Hassan has promised to create forum for skills acquisition programmes and to ensure loans for women in agriculture.

She stated this in her acceptance massage after the inauguration of the 15 member exco in kaduna yesterday.

According to her, giving women the right skills is uplifting them and making them productive.

She added that she would use her office for selfless and kind gesture to promote the unity of women.