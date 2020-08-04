NCPC to establish peace desk to resolve issues of peace among Christians – Rev. Pam

Share This





















By Albert Akota

The Executive Secretary of the Nigeria Christian pilgrim Commission NCPC, Rev. Yakubu Pam has stated the need to establish a peace desk in NCPC to resolve issues of peace among Christians.

He disclosed this recently in Abuja while playing host to the members of the organization of Africa Instituted Churches (OAIC) led by the International President, most Rev. D. Okoh who paid him a courtesy visit in Abuja. According to the NCPC boss, “we need a peace desk for Christians in NCPC to resolve issues of peace”. Rev. Pam affirmed that Christians and the church must be united, adding that in heaven there is no denomination.

He admonished that the time had come for the church to give Caesar what belongs to Caesar and give God what belongs to God. He called on the church to remain firm, adding that “without God we will do nothing”.

The NCPC helmsman charged the leaders of the church to always put President Muhammadu Buhari in prayer, the Vice President and the entire government. His words, “lets awaken the consciousness of our people to pray for leaders in government”

The No 1 Christian Pilgrim Officer of the Federation

further affirmed that Nigeria remains the pride of Africa and as such “we are nation builders”. He tasked the church leaders to ensure they play key roles in national development and contribute to the growth of the economy.

Rev. Pam extolled the virtues of his guest whom he said have been Vice President of the Christian Association of Nigeria to two Presidents of CAN and served very well without blemish. He described him as a unifier and a man of humble disposition who understands leadership.

He explained that the Organization of Africa Instituted Churches OAIC has been one of the five families of CAN which has different denominations, yet united.

