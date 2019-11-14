NCPC flags off 2019 pilgrimage to Israel, Rome December 1

Share This





















By Albert Akota

The Nigerian Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC), will formally flag off the 2019 general pilgrimage to Israel and Rome on 1st December, 2019 in Lagos.

A statement by the Assistant Director Press to the Commission which disclosed this yesterday, said the flag off ceremony in Lagos will serve as commencement of flight of intending pilgrims from Lagos State who will be the first batch of intending pilgrims to be airlifted to Israel for the 2019 general pilgrimage exercise.

The statement added that, the flag off was earlier scheduled for 17th November, but was shifted due to operational reasons.

The theme of this year’s general pilgrimage is “Engaging Christian Pilgrimage for National Change and Development.”

“Flagging off on the 1st December, 2019 means that the 2019 general pilgrimage would officially commence in earnest from that date with the airlift of intending Pilgrims to the Holy land in batches,” the statement said.

It also said this year’s general pilgrimage will cover only two destination countries – Israel and Rome.

The general pilgrimage will run from December 2019 to January, 2020.

All logistics have been put in place by the Commission for a hitch free pilgrimage exercise.

The Commission therefore urged all intending pilgrims to the Holy Land to be guided by the Commission’s Corporate Slogan which is “Proclaiming Christ, Serving Nigeria.”