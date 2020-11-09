NCPC boss visits vandalised LGA’s institutions in Jos

Share This





















By Albert Akota

The Executive Secretary of the Nigeria Christian Pilgrim Commission, Rev Yakubu Pam recently visited some of the Local Government Councils in Jos, institutions and the residence of the former Speaker of the House of Representatives, RT.Hon.Yakubu Dogara whose house was completely looted and vandalised in the name of searching for palliatives.

At the Riyom Local Council secretariat, the Executive Secretary was conducted round the complex by the Management Committee Chairman,Hon.Mefeng Gwallson.

He stressed that the situation was a trying time for the people of the Local Government and the entire state.

Rev.Pam called on the youths to put an end to such senseless and wanton destruction of Government property which also belong to them.

The Peace Ambassador also described the actions of the hoodlums as a borrowed culture which is alien to the Plateau people.

