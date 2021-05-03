NCPC boss receives award of excellence on youth development

By Albert Akota

The Executive Secretary of the Nigeria Christian Pilgrim Commission, Rev Yakubu Pam has been honoured with an award of excellence for his contributions to Youth Development in Plateau State.

The award was presented to him on 1st May , 2021 in Jos by the leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria, Plateau State Youth Wing.

In his remarks, the NCPC Chief Executive congratulated the Christian Youth for a well organised Leadership and Peace Summit.

He said he was particularly impressed with the quality of dignitaries that graced the occasion and the active participation of the youth leaders across the state.