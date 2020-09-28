NCPC boss inaugurates federal medical committee for December pilgrimage

Share This





















By Albert Akota

The Executive Secretary of the Nigeria Christian Pilgrim Commission, Rev. Yakubu Pam has inaugurated the Federal Medical Committee for the 2020 December Pilgrimage exercise to Israel, Rome and Greece.

He informed the Committee members that their selection was based on the guidelines of the Commission for the selection of members and the criteria was carefully followed.

The NCPC boss stressed that their faith in the Lord was also one of the criteria for appointment into the Committee.

Pam further stated that the committee provides a veritable platform for them to serve their fatherland.

His words: “it is a privilege for you to serve your country”. He urged them to perform this onerous national assignment with their best of ability.

The NCPC boss congratulated the newly inaugurated members of the Federal Medical Committee and admonished them to be diligent and faithful in their service to the Nigerian Pilgrims.

